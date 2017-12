Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri is celebrating Christmas in the most beautiful way ever and we cannot keep our mouth shut.

The 29 year old shared an image of her wearing a ring with her boo although she covered his face.

See her post below:

“Merry Christmas world. @ 12:15am December 25 2017 I said yes to the man who totally completes me. My daddyyyy, my friend, my brother, my pastor, my perv😀😀😀 my gossip partner. And my husband to be. God bless you and keep you safe for me. 🙈🙈🙈🙈”

source: Instagram