Entertainment

“I almost slept with that ‘Mans not hot”- Toke Makinwa (Video)

Nigerian radio personality and vlogger Toke Makinwa has set tongues wagging due to her recent social media updates.

The 33-year-old shared a video on her snapchat account where she clearly said these words ; “Omo, i almost slept with that man’s not hot”.

Well, apparently she had a good time at the Rhythm Unplugged concert 2017, where man of the moment, Michael Dappah AKA Big Shaq, gave an amazing performance of his hit/Viral Freestyle track, Man’s not Hot!!. Toke also shared some videos from his performance on her snapchat.

So could it be that she was talking about Big Shaq or another ‘man’s not hot’ ? We leave that for y’all to decide.. LOL

See Video Below;

I almost slept with that man is not hot – Toke Makinwa

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

source: Snapchat

 

 


