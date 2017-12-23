American Rapper Snoop Dogg Changes Name To Snoop Lion

Snoop Dogg says he was “born again” during a visit to Jamaica in January, and now changing his name to Snoop Lion and is ready to make music that his “kids and grandparents can listen to.”

The 40-year-old, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, Jr., believes that he is Bob Marley reincarnated and is embracing reggae instead of the culture of guns he once rapped about.

He said that in Jamaica, he connected with Bob Marley’s spirit and is now ‘Bob Marley reincarnated.’ “I feel like I’ve always been Rastafarian,” Snoop said of the spiritual Jamaican movement.

He further stated that he visited a temple where he was was renamed Snoop Lion and was also given the Ethiopian name Berhane, meaning ‘light of the world.’

Snoop didn’t explain why he was switching from Dogg to Lion, but it’s likely a reference to the Lion of Judah, a religious symbol popular in Rastafarian and Ethiopian culture.

The former gangster rapper, known for his lewd lyrics is releasing a reggae album called “Reincarnated” later in the year.

On the album is a track titled “No Guns Allowed” which features his daughter.

The album will be followed with a documentary of the same title, debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The documentary features him making music and will include some personal elements of his life.

