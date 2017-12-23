Entertainment

American Rapper Snoop Dogg Changes Name To Snoop Lion

Snoop Dogg says he was “born again” during a visit to Jamaica in January, and now changing his name to Snoop Lion and is ready to make music that his “kids and grandparents can listen to.”

The 40-year-old, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, Jr., believes that he is Bob Marley reincarnated and is embracing reggae instead of the culture of guns he once rapped about.

He said that in Jamaica, he connected with Bob Marley’s spirit and is now ‘Bob Marley reincarnated.’ “I feel like I’ve always been Rastafarian,” Snoop said of the spiritual Jamaican movement.

He further stated that he visited a temple where he was was renamed Snoop Lion and was also given the Ethiopian name Berhane, meaning ‘light of the world.’

Snoop didn’t explain why he was switching from Dogg to Lion, but it’s likely a reference to the Lion of Judah, a religious symbol popular in Rastafarian and Ethiopian culture.

The former gangster rapper, known for his lewd lyrics is releasing a reggae album called “Reincarnated” later in the year.

On the album is a track titled “No Guns Allowed” which features his daughter.

The album will be followed with a documentary of the same title, debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The documentary features him making music and will include some personal elements of his life.

Source: Naijaloaded


You may also like

Wizkid Talks About Rivalry With Davido

“Mad Over You” Changed My Life- Runtown

“Cheap Thing, All You Do Is Sleep With Rich Guys” – Fan Blast Toke Makinwa

Wizkid finally shares first photo of his 2nd son, Ayo Balogun Jnr

Miss Nigeria 2017: Mildred Peace Ehiguese becomes the 41st Miss Nigeria

Actress, Ivie Okujaye, expecting her second child! See her baby bump

What A White Lady Told Bizzyaski About SARS

Without Good S3x, I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All the Money in the World – Actress Juliet Njemanze

Stella Fubara: Meet Banky W’s Adopted Elder Sister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *