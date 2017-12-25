Armed Robber Reports Himself To Police After He Mistakenly Killed His Partner

It was a mild drama that took place at the Azikoro Police station over the weekend as a suspected armed robber turned himself in after he had accidentally killed his partner during an operation, Daily Sun reports.

According to investigation the two –man robbery gang operating around Azikoro Village axis had gone to Bakery Road in the area where they had attempted to rob one Francis Chibueze.

However during the attack on Chibueze, one of the robbers Peter Napoleon accidentally shot dead his partner Thankgod Smith.

Chibueze who escaped was said to have alerted the Police providing a description of the fleeing robber and the Police moved to the area combing it for Napoleon

Napoleon realising that the game was up and unable to handle the killing of Smith went to the Azikoro Police station to confess.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO) Asinim Butswat, Napoleon

During a brief interrogation explained how the incident happened and took the Police to where the gun was hidden.

He said investigation is still ongoing to get more information before the suspect would be charged to Court.

“On 22 December, 2017, at about 2000hrs a gang of two armed robbers attacked one Francis Chibueze of Bakery Road, Azikoro Village, Yenagoa. Luck ran against the gang as one of the robbers mistakenly shot and killed his partner. The victim Francis Chibueze escaped unhurt.

The deceased armed robber was identified as Thankgod Smith ‘m’ 25 years, and his partner who shot him is Peter Napoleon ‘m’ 23 years.

Policemen swung into action, and the suspect in hiding panicked and came to the Azikoro Police Station on 23 December, 2017 on his own volition and confessed to the armed robbery and killing his gang member. He led Police Detectives to an uncompleted building in Bakery Road, Azikoro Village, where the gun was recovered