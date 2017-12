The beautiful daughters of business mogul, Femi Otedola may soon be walked down the aisle anytime soon.

Dj Cuppy in a recent post has declared she wished to settle down coming 2018 while her younger sister, Temi Otedola who has been in a romantic affair with ‘Leg Over’ crooner, Mr Eazi is set to be taken away any moment from now.

Watch the video:

Source: Naijaloaded