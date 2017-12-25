Entertainment

Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures

Let us come before him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song. For the LORD is the great God, the great King above all gods. Halleluyah !

It’s my birthday in few hours I can’t keep calm… permit me to flood your timeline. The only song on my mouth right now is “thank you Awimayehun.
The lucky winners should please pick their cake up from @abycakes_mbs

Live with intention. Walk to the edge. Listen hard. Practice wellness. Play with abandon. Laugh. Choose with no regret. Do what you love. Live as if this is all there is. This babe is gonna be a year older in hours. God be praised.

