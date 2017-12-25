Bisola Reveals What Star Wars actor, John Boyega Told Her When They Met At 2017 Rythm Unplugged

Bisola Aiyeola is super excited at the moment after she ran into Hollywood and Star Wars actor, John Boyega at the 2017 Rhythm Unplugged which held on Friday, December 22nd.
The BB Naija star took to Instagram to share her excitement.
One of my highlights at #Rhythmunplugged was meeting @johnboyega . I saw him and wanted to famz and ask for a picture but meeting him he said to me “I love you on skinny girl in transit, I’m a fan” and I was like “ OMG I am a Fan too I can’t believe you know me” . I’m sure you can tell how excited I was the way I was shining my teeth loool. #whenyourebothfans #natheworkweywedeydo #wearethemovement
source: Instagram