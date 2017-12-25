Bola Tinubu urges Nigerians to support President Buhari

The national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has called for support for President Muhammadu Buhari to enable the country to overcome its challenges.
He urged Nigerians to learn from the example of Jesus Christ “who faced and overcame the greatest evil” by uniting to overcome the nation’s challenges.
Tinubu’s message was released on Sunday by Tunde Rahman on behalf of his media office in Lagos.
The APC leader said, “Today, Christmas Day, is one of the most precious days of the year for it celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. Be you Christian, Muslim or just a human being with a soul that yearns for peace, compassion and hope, Jesus Christ belongs to all of us. His teachings are universal in application and speak of truths eternal.
“Let us all embrace and spread the gospel of love, tolerance and forgiveness this season and into the New Year. We must commit ourselves to peace and unity. Let us eschew all bitterness and bigotry.”
He added, “We must support President Buhari and complement his efforts in his resolve to stimulate the economy and reposition the country. The president needs our support, understanding and prayers. We must fully break the terrorism of Boko Haram and completely put down the last vestiges of the terrorists.
Source: ( Punch Newspaper )
1 Comment
buhari remains incorruptible.with good motive but surrounded by bad advicers.dey advice him not to float d naira.exposed later were d billions they made.by selling thier reserve in FX market. the have again stored up Millions of MT of PMS and AGO.and advice him again not to not deregulate the sector.not to allow price float.they are making millions again by that gap called DEMAND the got getting it wrong by thinking that 2 parties(govt&marketers)are involved and can alter price.forgeting the most important factor DEMAND and SCARCITY.the corrupt people around buhari have advised him not to deregulate the sector so they can predict& control the sector and know when to invest and harvest returns.your excellency..freely float the naira.i . deregulate completely petroleum products.let demand and supply determine market price.there will be an initial surge in market price that will attract more investors.and the prices will crash.to to cheapest priceto Nigerians.it happened in telecom sector.