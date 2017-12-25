Bola Tinubu urges Nigerians to support President Buhari

The national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has called for support for President Muhammadu Buhari to enable the country to overcome its challenges.

He urged Nigerians to learn from the example of Jesus Christ “who faced and overcame the greatest evil” by uniting to overcome the nation’s challenges.

Tinubu’s message was released on Sunday by Tunde Rahman on behalf of his media office in Lagos.

The APC leader said, “Today, Christmas Day, is one of the most precious days of the year for it celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. Be you Christian, Muslim or just a human being with a soul that yearns for peace, compassion and hope, Jesus Christ belongs to all of us. His teachings are universal in application and speak of truths eternal.

“Let us all embrace and spread the gospel of love, tolerance and forgiveness this season and into the New Year. We must commit ourselves to peace and unity. Let us eschew all bitterness and bigotry.”

He added, “We must support President Buhari and complement his efforts in his resolve to stimulate the economy and reposition the country. The president needs our support, understanding and prayers. We must fully break the terrorism of Boko Haram and completely put down the last vestiges of the terrorists.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )