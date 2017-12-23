Celebrities Turned Up In Style For Rhythm Unplugged 2017 And These Photos Are Proof

Yesterday December 22nd, the highly anticipated Rhythm Unplugged took place at the Eko Convention Center in Victoria Island and it was totally epic!

Spotted at the event were several artistes, celebrities and media personalities, some of which are, Simi, Niniola, Bolanle Olukanni, DJ Cuppy, Toke Makinwa, Arese Ugwu, Ycee, Mayorkun, Naeto C.

The very much publicized event did not disappoint attendees as top Nigerian artistes took to the stage to thrill fans to night of fun and hit music.

The A-list performers include Wizkid, Davido, Big Shaq, Wande Coal, Big Shaq, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Runtown, Ycee, Maleek Berry, Niniola, Mayorkun, Simi, Small Doctor, 9ice, Nonso Amadi, Iyanya, Tjan and Tolani

See the first photos of some celebrities who were spotted at the event

source: Stargist