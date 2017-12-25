Entertainment

Chacha Eke Faani Celebrates Her Second Daughter’s 1st Birthday With Cute Photo

Beautiful Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke-Faani and her movie producer husband, Austin Faani are celebrating their daughter, Kairarachukwu Dior Faani who turned 1 today, December 25th 2017.

Check below the adorable photos of the cute toddler her proud parents just released.

ChaCha shared the photos with the caption:

“UNTO US A CHILD IS BORN , BOUNCING BABY GIRL OF THE UNIVERSE !!!
HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY MY KAIRARACHUKWU DIOR FAANI 25•12•2017
LIVE LONG AND PROSPER ~ OMALICHA NWAM CHUKWU OKIKE, DAALU!!!
#OurChristmasGift #Nnenaya #KairaFaani♥️ #BabyDior #GoldenGirl”

See the photos she shared below…

source: Gistreel


You may also like

Joke Jigan Is Engaged As Olawale Osato Jegunmah Proposes (Photos)

“I Love You Bro” — Davido To Wizkid For Bringing Him Out On Stage At His Concert

Ruth Kadiri Gets Engaged On Christmas Day (Photos)

Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures

Sound Of Music Star Heather Menzies Urich Dies Aged 68

Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos

Tiwa Savage And Wizkid Hug Tightly On Stage (Photo)

Olu Jacobs Joins Instagram At 75

Oritsefemi Promises 4Reign A Video Shoot For Calling His Name In His Song

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *