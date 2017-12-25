Chacha Eke Faani Celebrates Her Second Daughter’s 1st Birthday With Cute Photo

Beautiful Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke-Faani and her movie producer husband, Austin Faani are celebrating their daughter, Kairarachukwu Dior Faani who turned 1 today, December 25th 2017.

Check below the adorable photos of the cute toddler her proud parents just released.

ChaCha shared the photos with the caption:

“UNTO US A CHILD IS BORN , BOUNCING BABY GIRL OF THE UNIVERSE !!!

HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY MY KAIRARACHUKWU DIOR FAANI 25•12•2017

LIVE LONG AND PROSPER ~ OMALICHA NWAM CHUKWU OKIKE, DAALU!!!

#OurChristmasGift #Nnenaya #KairaFaani♥️ #BabyDior #GoldenGirl”

See the photos she shared below…

