Entertainment

“You are so cheap, all you do is sleep around with rich guys” – Fan blast Toke Makinwa over Big Shaq

Recall, Big Shaq was in Nigeria days back, as the international headliner for Rhythm Unplugged concert at Eko Hotels and Suites. Well, as usual, he got to meet with different celebs, and female crushes, one of which, was Toke Makinwa. And it seems, the meeting with the media personality and best selling author may have gotten our “selfmade-feminist” a backlash from fans.

After Toke admitted she was extremely excited meeting with the ‘Mans Not Hot‘ crooner, Michael Dapaah, aka Big Shaq, she went as far as confessing that, she almost slept with the international act. Fans of course, reacted to the video-post which was published on Instagram.

Many Instagrammers, insulted her and called her several derogatory names.

Words like, ‘slut, whore, prostitute, olosho’ seemed to have been the most popular in the comment section of that post.

One fan, in her own words said; You are so cheap, all you do is sleep around with rich guys.

Toke, of late, has been getting a lot of backlash after her love affair with Festus Fadeyi was shared by the billionaire’s kids.

source: Theinfong


You may also like

Jonah Hill’s brother and Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein dies at age 40

Check out Iyabo Ojo’s stunning outfit to her 40th birthday

#FuelScarcity: ‘This is the first time in my life that I have not seen long lines of people coming to see a movie during the festive season’ – Ben Bruce laments

Major Hotness! Beyonce showcases her flawless legs and curves in new photos

90s rapper, DJ, Pam the Funkstress has died

Man caught giving head to his wife in Traffic while they had their baby in the car (18+ Video)

”I suffered domestic violence in my previous marriage” singer Gloria Doyle says

Days after losing her iPhone at an event in Lagos, actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde gets it back!

Miss America CEO and Board Chair resigns amid email scandal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *