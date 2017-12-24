“You are so cheap, all you do is sleep around with rich guys” – Fan blast Toke Makinwa over Big Shaq

Recall, Big Shaq was in Nigeria days back, as the international headliner for Rhythm Unplugged concert at Eko Hotels and Suites. Well, as usual, he got to meet with different celebs, and female crushes, one of which, was Toke Makinwa. And it seems, the meeting with the media personality and best selling author may have gotten our “selfmade-feminist” a backlash from fans.

After Toke admitted she was extremely excited meeting with the ‘Mans Not Hot‘ crooner, Michael Dapaah, aka Big Shaq, she went as far as confessing that, she almost slept with the international act. Fans of course, reacted to the video-post which was published on Instagram.

Many Instagrammers, insulted her and called her several derogatory names.

Words like, ‘slut, whore, prostitute, olosho’ seemed to have been the most popular in the comment section of that post.

One fan, in her own words said; You are so cheap, all you do is sleep around with rich guys.

Toke, of late, has been getting a lot of backlash after her love affair with Festus Fadeyi was shared by the billionaire’s kids.

source: Theinfong