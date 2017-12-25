Cultists kill two persons in Ajah, Lagos

There was confusion and unrest in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Sunday as some suspected cult members allegedly killed two persons.

It was gathered that the cult members set ablaze a tailor’s shop where one of the victims worked.

Policemen from the Ajah division were said to have arrested some of the assailants, as residents were held up in their homes for the period that the clash lasted.

A witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the fight was between members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternities.

He explained that a prominent member of the Aiye cult, known as Fela, had been killed by some members of the rival Eiye cult.

He added that the deceased’s friends went on the rampage on Sunday, killing suspected members of the Eiye cult.

He said, “A popular Aiye cult member, Fela, was the first to be killed by the Eiye group. Members of his gang mobilised and attacked Ajah, Badore, Akins and Oke Ira, where I reside.

“A tailor, Sola, who was a suspected member of the Eiye cult, was shot and butchered and his boss’ shop was set ablaze on Oladipo Dunmoye Street, Oke Ira, Ajah. His corpse was thrown inside the shop and the shop was set ablaze. Together with other residents, we were able to put out the fire.

“I am aware that another person was killed in one of the places where they struck today (Sunday). The persons killed were members of the Eiye cult.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, confirmed the incident, but said the police had no record of casualty.

He said, “Sanity has been restored to the area and I can also confirm to you that some arrests have been made. We are investigating to know the reason for the confusion.”

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )