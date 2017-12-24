Days after losing her iPhone at an event in Lagos, actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde gets it back!

A couple of days back, Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to social media to plead with the public for help after her Iphone was stolen at an event in Lagos.

Now, she’s found it and has shared the good news again saying;

Found and Returned! Let me pray for you and raise your faith as we are about to Enter a New year. *Anything you don’t give willingly will Never be taken away from you! If it leaves you , you will receive it back better, bigger and with more value * You will not be wasteful and complacent with the little the Good lord has given you. Men and Great Favour Will Rise anytime you call. God’s favor will encompass you, envelope you and deliver you and anything that’s yours to you. You will Not fall out of favor with God. All this I ask in Jesus Mighty Name.

Thanks to all that reached out, didn’t belittle my quest to have MY “affordable” phone back and those who actively worked hard in this regard. It might seem small…but treat it like much (one of my secrets in life ). So now let’s get on with it

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog