I didn’t falsify my age –Iyabo Ojo

Anybody who follows the activities of popular actress, Iyabo Ojo, on social media would know that she had been enthusiastic about her birthday for a while. This led her into posting different pictures of herself in anticipation of her 40th birthday.

The Agogo Ide actress clocked 40 on Thursday and she was very excited about it. In a chat with Sunday Scoop, she said, “I am very thankful for life. There are so many people who would have wished to see a day like this but they are no more. It is not like I’m more righteous and holy than everyone else, but God, in his infinite mercies, decided to keep me. There have been lots of ups and downs, but looking back now, I can confidently say that God has been good to me.”

Reacting to insinuations in some quarters that she is actually older than 40, Ojo said, “Some people will always say whatever they feel like, and this is not something I would even want to dignify with a response. I am proud of my age, and I have no reason to falsify anything. I am very comfortable with where I am right now, and I know that God is still taking me to higher places.”

source: Punch


