Fake Investigator Nabbed Attempting To Defraud A Governor | Photo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission yesterday, December 22, arrested one Mohammed Momoh, a farmer, for attempting to defraud the governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Tanko Al- Makura.

The suspect while posing as a “Private investigator from the Villa“ had approached the wife of the governor with a proposition to help stop a purported investigation of two accounts belonging to the governor, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He claimed he came across information regarding the two accounts that had been under investigation since 2011 and also intercepted mails and gotten wind of investigation report purportedly sent to First Bank by the EFCC.

The suspect had requested for N8 million but was offered N6 million. Suspicious about the proposal, the governor’s family contacted the Commission and were asked to play along with the suspect. The suspect was arrested in a sting operation after he collected marked N2million.

The suspect is presently in custody and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.