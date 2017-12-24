Fayose urges President Buhari to resign over fuel scarcity

Governor of Ekiti State , Ayodele Fayose, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the “nonchalant attitude” of the Federal Government towards ending the fuel scarcity being experienced across the country.

The governor said it was unfortunate that the fuel scarcity was biting harder under the watch of the president as the Minister of Petroleum.

He maintained that the All Progressives Congress-led federal government was punishing Nigerians with fuel scarcity so as to achieve its planned raise of petrol pump price from N145 to not less than N185 per litre.

The governor stated these in a press release issued on Friday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

In Ado Ekiti, there were long queues in Bovas filling stations in Adebayo and Bank roads as well as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation mega station on Iworoko Road.

Our correspondent observed that the long queue led to traffic gridlock on the ever busy Adebayo road.

Fayose said, “Already, fuel is being sold officially at between N180 and N200 at petrol stations across the country.

“It is sad that this Buhari’s APC government had to choose this Christmas and New Year period to ground Nigeria with the fuel scarcity that it deliberately orchestrated.

“It is obvious that the president has failed in all ramifications and he needs to do Nigerians a favour by relinquishing the portfolio of minister of petroleum.”

“Like I said a few days ago, what the federal government is doing is to create scarcity so that Nigerians will be willing to buy at any price, provided the product is made available.

“It was to achieve this planned increment of petrol pump price that they restricted supply of petrol to NNPC alone.”

The governor, who sympathised with Nigerians for the hardship said that the only option to rescue Nigeria now “from being brought down completely is to vote out Buhari and his APC in 2019.”

