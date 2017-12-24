Entertainment

Festac Music Festival To Hold On December 30

A celebration of urban Nigerian hip hop and dancehall music ‘Festac Music Festival’ will hold on the 30th of December at the FHA field 23 Road Festac town.

The community musical event to celebrate the end of the year will feature a street art competition (graffiti painting), a talent hunt show and a grand musical concert headlined by the best of Nigeria,s hip hop/dancehall acts like Reminisce, ill Bliss, CDQ, Jesse king, Daddy Showkey to mention a few.

Baba Dee
According to the festival director and veteran Nigerian entertainer Dare Fasasi ( Baba Dee) the theme for this years event is ” music for social development ” the event is set to empower talented and creative young minds within Amuwo Odofin.

Festac Music Festival is powered by the Amuwo Odofin Local government and Naija Ninja entertainment.

