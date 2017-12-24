Trending

Fuel Scarcity: Ben Murray Bruce Complains Of Low Patronage In His Cinema

Media personality and Nigerian senator, Ben Murray Bruce has spoken on the lingering fuel scarcity that is affecting businesses and individuals, especially in this yuletide period.

The senator who is the owner of the Silverbird cinemas, complained of low patronage.

He took to Twitter to speak on the issue, he wrote;

‘This is the first time in my life that I have not seen long lines of vehicles and people coming to @SILVERBIRDCINEM during the festive season. I hope other businesses are faring better’.

“How did we get to the point in the year 2017 where a Nigerian earning the minimum wage of ₦18,000 can’t even fill up his fuel tank with his monthly pay. Can’t buy a bag of rice with his salary. Can’t buy a one way ticket to his hometown for Christmas with his wages. How? Why?”

“To the Nigerian people, I feel your pain. Yuletide is a time our people travel to unite with friends and family in their hometowns. The fuel scarcity makes that difficult. I wish I could offer our people more. But know this, even this shall pass and a better Nigeria will emerge.”

-Gistreel


