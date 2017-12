Compliment of the season, my fellow Nairalanders.

Still in the mood of celebration…

This fuel scarcity is really biting hard on Nigerians.

What is in the mind of most men now, is the long queue before them and when it will finally get to the turn.

Popular comedian, Frank Donga’s reply on pleasing women this season:

“On top say watin? With which fuel? Oga, plz free me o”

Source: Instagram