#FuelScarcity: ‘This is the first time in my life that I have not seen long lines of people coming to see a movie during the festive season’ – Ben Bruce laments

Ben Murrray Bruce, a serving senator in the current administration is lamenting about the on-going fuel scarcity and how its affecting businesses and individuals especially during this festive season.

According to him, ‘This is the first time in my life that I have not seen long lines of vehicles and people coming to @SILVERBIRDCINEM during the festive season. I hope other businesses are faring better’.

 

See the rest of his tweets below…

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


