FuelScarcity: ‘This is the first time in my life that I have not seen long lines of people coming to see a movie during the festive season’ – Ben Bruce laments

Ben Murrray Bruce, a serving senator in the current administration is lamenting about the on-going fuel scarcity and how its affecting businesses and individuals especially during this festive season.

According to him, ‘This is the first time in my life that I have not seen long lines of vehicles and people coming to @ SILVERBIRDCINEM during the festive season. I hope other businesses are faring better’.

See the rest of his tweets below…

This is the first time in my life that I have not seen long lines of vehicles and people coming to @SILVERBIRDCINEM during the festive season. I hope other businesses are faring better. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) December 23, 2017

How did we get to the point in the year 2017 where a Nigerian earning the minimum wage of ?18,000 can’t even fill up his fuel tank with his monthly pay. Can’t buy a bag of rice with his salary. Can’t buy a one way ticket to his hometown for Christmas with his wages. How? Why? — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) December 23, 2017

To the Nigerian people, I feel your pain. Yuletide is a time our people travel to unite with friends and family in their hometowns. The fuel scarcity makes that difficult. I wish I could offer our people more. But know this, even this shall pass and a better Nigeria will emerge. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) December 23, 2017

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog