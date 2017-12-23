I get plenty advances from men because of my bum –Anita Joseph

She is not really known for her prowess in acting but everybody knows Anita Joseph especially because of her superb figure, which could make many men drool.

Her backside is massive and the actress knows it, little wonder she flaunts it at will, posting incredible photos that show off her figure.

In a recent chat with Saturday Beats, the actress acknowledged that men would usually give her a second glance each time she passed them.

She said, “When it comes to my body, it has not been easy with the advances I get from men because of my bum. It has not been easy at all. It makes me wonder if it is a problem having a big bum or a killer figure.”

However, the bum reduction is not in the offing at all for Anita.

She said, “It has never occurred to me to reduce my bum. No, why will I do that? Reducing my bum will be me mocking God for what He has blessed me with. I can’t even add weight because if I do, my bum would become massive. People pay to make their bum big, why would I reduce the natural one God gave me for free? Please leave my bum, it’s from God, undiluted.”

The actress made it known that she was in a serious relationship but refused to reveal the identity of her man. She simply said, “I am in a relationship but my boyfriend is not in the entertainment industry, I would say that our meeting was a miraculous one.”

Commenting on how the year treated her, Anita told Saturday Beats that 2017 was a financially rewarding year for her. “This year has been wonderful and I can’t complain but I know 2018 will be better and more promising. I see a greater year ahead. Yes, it has been financially rewarding and I thank God for that. I travelled out of the country for business and pleasure. I had worked too hard and I deserved the rest,” she said.