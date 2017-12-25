Gospel Singer, Gloria Doyle Opens Up On Why She Left Her Marriage To Become A Single Mother

Gloria Doyle, gospel singer who hit the limelight over her controversial lifestyle has revealed how she left her marriage and decided to be a single mother due to domestic violence.

You were a victim of domestic violence in your previous marriage. How did you overcome?

I walked out of it with my children alive and faced the challenges, stigma and relegation of being a single mother. I took the bull by the horns for my children’s sake and never got remarried for my children’s sake as well and I am all good about it. I experienced excessive beatings for no just reason. It was very painful. I really don’t know how to explain in. I told my ex that after three years of marriage, I wanted to return to my music career and he got so mad he just couldn’t stop battering me accusing me, that I only wanted to be let loose. It was a very sad experience for me.

What is your advice to women going through domestic violence and at what point should one leave an abusive relationship?

When a relationship gets to the point of verbal abuse, which leads to physical abuse, if care is not taken, anything could happen so I strongly advice, walk out in peace and not in pieces. I have seen many young women lose their lives because they were unable to let go their abusive husband especially when they depend on their husbands for everything. Women feel very uncomfortable walking out of such relationship because of the stigma attached to being a single mother. I am talking about things like ‘oh, she is a single mother, she separated from her husband, she is a divorcee.’ Please, if you are going through an abusive relationship, separate yourself from it for a while. If it is reconcilable, all good and if it is not reconcilable, each party should move on.

Tell us about your music. You have released a new single, Baba Na You. What is happening?

I am actually in the studio working towards the release of my new album after a long break of about 12 years. I have dropped the first single and video entitled Baba Na You, which is currently enjoying airplay. The second single will be dropping by January 2018 and it is entitled Pray, while the full album will be dropping middle of next year and it is entitled New Level, and then there is the TV Talk show, U with Gloria Doyle, which will kick off next year as well and I might likely go back into acting.

What has been your happiest moment as a mother and how do you balance the home front with your career?

That was watching my children graduating from schhool without falling by the way side despite the odds. For now, my kids are all independently on their own. So, I have all the time for my music career.

Tell us about the challenges of single motherhood?

It could be quite tough and rough. The opposite s*x will see you as a s*x thing and people won’t take you serious and then you become both mother and father to your children, which is a very tedious task to play. In fact, It will take God’s mercy to have a good relationship because everybody wants to see you as mistress material or side chick.

There were reports a couple of years ago that you were going to marry a younger lover. What really happened?

It didn’t work out. I am not mentally settled for marriage.

Will you give marriage another chance?

Yes, I will if I come across a guy that has peace within himself

