Governor Fayose to sell government house fuel at N145 per litre

Governor of Ekiti State , Mr. Ayodele Fayose has ordered the release of petrol in the government house fuel dump to two major petrol stations in Ado Ekiti, to reduce the effect of fuel scarcity in the state.

The governor said the fuel will be sold at N145 per litre,this was made known through his verified Twitter Handle said, “The maximum a single individual can buy will be 25 litres.”

He said; “I cannot be keeping fuel in the govt house dump while our people keep suffering.

“I have asked them to pump out 80% of the petrol in the Govt House Fuel Dump to be sold at the control price of N145.

“I am going to town to locate the two petrol stations where the petrol will be sold.”

The governor lamented the hardship being faced by Nigerians as a result of the petrol scarcity.

He said “the APC led federal government has turned the joy of Nigerians to groaning. People cannot travel to meet their families because of the wickedness of this APC government.

“This hardship is too much for Nigerians to bear at this time and it is obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari does not have solution to the fuel scarcity.”

