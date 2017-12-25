Gunmen kill three persons in Benue State, five others injured

Unknown gunmen, on Sunday, attacked Utonkon community in Ado local government area of Benue state, killed three persons and left five others injured.

Many have also been declared missing as a result of the attack.

The Benue state Police command confirmed the attack in the area and disclosed that three persons were killed while five others were seriously injured.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the armed men numbering over four stormed the community on motorbikes.

The eyewitness, who identified himself as Honourable Egiri, said he had gone to the village to visit a friend about 2 pm when suddenly, about four (4) men on motorbikes, armed with pump action rifles shot at the people who were preparing meat they bought for Christmas celebration.

“People were scampering for safety, women and children were crying and running into nearby bushes to take cover but some persons were not so lucky as they were gunned down.”

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )