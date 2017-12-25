Hackers Leak Video of Offset Cheating on Cardi B With Mystery Woman

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship is being attacked by unknown persons who are intent on destroying their relationship.

Recall that yesterday, fans came to Cardi’s defence after unknown persons leaked her sexually explicit videos on the internet. Well, it turns out that the videos were actually gotten from her fiance’s iCloud account.

And that is not all; the hackers also have now released the videos stored of him cheating on Cardi with a mystery woman.

According to Fameolous IG, the cheating videos were recorded in September, right after the rapper performed at a show in New York, because his “voice and bright yellow striped pants,” which he wore onstage at a performance, are heard/seen in the video.

Cardi has reportedly confirmed to Fameolous the authenticity of the video, however it is interesting these leaks come at a time Cardi was caught on Instagram following her ex-boyfriend, Tommy Geez who was recently released from prison, same Tommy she had promised to marry.

This sad development comes just days after Cardi B defended using the name, Offset, in every of her song. The rapper slammed folks who called her out for the overuse of her fiance’s name in her songs, saying she would continue to say his name until the day she drops dead.

Well, folks are now wondering how she feels at this time.

See the video below…

source: Gistreel