Heartbreaking Story Of Ex-Arsenal Star, Emmanuel Eboue Who Now Sleeps On A Friend’s Floor.

Former Arsenal defender and Ivorian player, Emmanuel Eboue has revealed how going broke has led him to the brink of suicide.

The 34-year-old player used to make millions in the Premier League but is now sleeping on his friend’s floor, washing his clothes by hand and hiding from bailiffs.

In exclusive interview with Mirror,  Eboue says,

 “I want God to help me. Only he can help take these thoughts from my mind.”

Eboue, currently unable to play football because of ill-health, says he has been pushed to the brink.

He has lost a bitter divorce battle, with his wife Aurelie awarded all of their assets. He had to hide from cops and bailiffs after being ordered by a judge to transfer his remaining Enfield home to his wife.

He’s faced a heartbreaking estrangement from his three kids, who he has not seen since June and has been grieving after the cancer death of grandfather Amadou Bertin who raised him and the loss of his brother N’Dri Serge, killed in a motorbike accident.

The worried star said:

“I can’t afford the money to continue to have any lawyer or barrister. I am in the house but I am scared. Because I don’t know what time the police will come. Sometimes I shut off the lights because I don’t want people to know that I am inside. I put everything behind the door. My own house. I suffered to buy my house but I am now scared. I am not going to sell my clothes or sell what I have. I will fight until the end because it is not fair.”

