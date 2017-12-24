News, Trending

IGP orders the commencement of stop and search in Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has ordered the commencement of stop-and-search operations during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A statement by the Force spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood in Abuja on Saturday, said Idris directed all State Police Commands across the country to beef up security at flashpoints, black spots and vulnerable points on major roads and highways across the country.

He warned that in order to ensure the free flow of traffic and ease movement of travellers, the operation should not be located at areas susceptible to traffic gridlock or vehicular hold-ups.

“The Police teams on traffic control and observation patrols have been deployed to such points and sections to manage traffic and carry out Police observation duties,” he said.

Moshood said that Idris further directed all Commissioners of Police to supervise police personnel deployed to these stop and search points to make sure that they are not turned to roadblocks.

“Members of the public should promptly report any roadblock seen mounted anywhere in the country to the IGP X-Squad,” he said.

He said that all personnel of the force deployed for the Stop-and-Search operations were under strict instructions to be polite and civil in carrying out their duties.

Source : ( NAN )


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th December

How Lady Landed In KiriKiri Prison After Refusing To Have s*x With Police Officer

Truck transporting iron gates kills newly married lecturer in Abia state (Graphic Photos)

Aguero fires Manchester City to 17th consecutive Premier league victories

Fuel Scarcity: Ben Murray Bruce Complains Of Low Patronage In His Cinema

Heartbreaking Story Of Ex-Arsenal Star, Emmanuel Eboue Who Now Sleeps On A Friend’s Floor.

Fuel Scarcity: We Can No Longer Import And Sell Fuel At N145/Litre- Marketers

“Cheap Thing, All You Do Is Sleep With Rich Guys” – Fan Blast Toke Makinwa

I sold my kidney for N15m in Malaysia because of poverty- Young Nigerian man narrates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *