IGP orders the commencement of stop and search in Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has ordered the commencement of stop-and-search operations during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A statement by the Force spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood in Abuja on Saturday, said Idris directed all State Police Commands across the country to beef up security at flashpoints, black spots and vulnerable points on major roads and highways across the country.

He warned that in order to ensure the free flow of traffic and ease movement of travellers, the operation should not be located at areas susceptible to traffic gridlock or vehicular hold-ups.

“The Police teams on traffic control and observation patrols have been deployed to such points and sections to manage traffic and carry out Police observation duties,” he said.

Moshood said that Idris further directed all Commissioners of Police to supervise police personnel deployed to these stop and search points to make sure that they are not turned to roadblocks.

“Members of the public should promptly report any roadblock seen mounted anywhere in the country to the IGP X-Squad,” he said.

He said that all personnel of the force deployed for the Stop-and-Search operations were under strict instructions to be polite and civil in carrying out their duties.

Source : ( NAN )