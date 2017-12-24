“I’m Your Fan’- Star Wars Actor, John Boyega Tells BBN’s Bisola

Nigerian born British actor and ‘Star Wars’ star, John Boyega attended the Rhythm unPlugged event which was held yesterday at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

Big Brother Naija star, Bisola Aiyeola was extremely excited when she met and took photos with the Hollywood actor.

Bisola could not contain her joy when he told her he was her fan.

She shared pictures with him and wrote;

One of my highlights at #Rhythmunplugged was meeting @johnboyega . I saw him and wanted to famz and ask for a picture but meeting him he said to me “I love you on skinny girl in transit, I’m a fan” and I was like “ OMG I am a Fan too I can’t believe you know me” . I’m sure you can tell how excited I was the way I was shining my teeth loool. #whenyourebothfans#natheworkweywedeydo#wearethemove.

source: Gistreel