Entertainment

International actor, Matt Damon’s father dies at 74

Matt Damon’s father, Kent, has passed away at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer. Damon’s father died from complications involving multiple myeloma.

Damon’s diagnosis with multiple myeloma, a rare and incurable blood cancer that weakens the body’s ability to fight infection, was first revealed in 2011. At the time, Matt Damon told WCVB that Kent would “fight (the disease) to a standstill.”

That was enough to keep Damon’s father going for the last few years, no doubt in part because of the bond he had with his son.

“He’s all you could ever ask for in a son,” the elder Damon said to WCVB. “It’s been a wonderful ride being his dad.”

source: Theinfong


