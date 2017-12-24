Entertainment

Jay Z’s ‘4:44 Tour’ Reportedly Made $24 Million Before The Final Date

Although there were initial reports of low attendances and few cancellations, Jay Z‘s 2017 tour has become the highest grossing solo tour of his career.

The 4:44 Tour had 32 stops and as at December 21, it had grossed twenty four million dollars- according to a report by Pollstar.

‘With $24.3 million grossed on the headline shows reported (an average of $1.43 million gross per night) and data from 17 headline gigs outstanding, more reporting would almost surely put Jay Z into the Top 50 of Pollstar’s Year End Worldwide Tours chart.’

At 47, it is impressive that an average of 13,000 people still came out to see Jay Z per night.

source: Thenetng


