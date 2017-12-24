Jonah Hill’s brother and Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein dies at age 40

The longtime manager of rock band, Maroon 5, as well as the older brother of actor Jonah Hill, has passed away at age 40.The Los Angeles coroner reportedly confirmed that his death was as a result of a heart attack. Jonah’s full name is Jonah Hill Feldstein.

Feldstein was the founder of management company Career Artist Management (CAM), which was located in Beverly Hills, CA. CAM also managed Miguel, Elle King and Robin Thicke, as well as other major acts – additionally, he assisted Maroon 5’s Adam Levine in signing the “The Voice” gig with NBC.

Feldstein is survived by two children from a previous marriage, his brother, Jonah Hill, sister and parents.

He was married also married to Clint Eastwood’s daughter, Francesca Eastwood in 2013, but the marriage was later annulled.

The family released a statement following his death:

“Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter”.

“In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan’s name.”

They also asked the public for privacy during “this difficult and unexpected time”.

