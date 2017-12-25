Entertainment

The Kardashian family release final photo from their Christmas Card & ‘Pregnant’ Kylie Jenner is missing (Photo)

The annual unveiling of the Kardashian Christmas card has taken an entire month, starting on December 1, the famous family has been sharing a new picture from their card every single day.

On Sunday, Christmas Eve, Kim Kardashian shared the complete picture with 11 family members lining up for the shot and it was only ‘Pregnant’ Kylie Jenner who failed to make the picture.

Kylie who is said to be expecting a baby with rapper Travis Scott, is yet to confirm her pregnancy. But fans are hoping she would make the announcement by showing her bump in her own Christmas card.
