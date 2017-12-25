Ladies beware, Bobrisky and his followers are set to snatch married men in 2018!

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, and his followers have a plan for Married Nigerian men that should be a concern for the ladies.

According to his latest posts on social media, Bobrisky is set to teach his female followers how to snatch married men in 2018.

He disclosed that the fact that women complain of being tired of making love to their husbands is one of the main reasons why they should be snatched from their spouses.

Read his snap posts and a response from one of his female followers below…

source: Snapchat