Entertainment

Ladies beware, Bobrisky and his followers are set to snatch married men in 2018!

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, and his followers have a plan for Married Nigerian men that should be a concern for the ladies.

According to his latest posts on social media, Bobrisky is set to teach his female followers how to snatch married men in 2018.

He disclosed that the fact that women complain of being tired of making love to their husbands is one of the main reasons why they should be snatched from their spouses.

Read his snap posts and a response from one of his female followers below…

 

source: Snapchat


You may also like

Joke Jigan Is Engaged As Olawale Osato Jegunmah Proposes (Photos)

“I Love You Bro” — Davido To Wizkid For Bringing Him Out On Stage At His Concert

Ruth Kadiri Gets Engaged On Christmas Day (Photos)

Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures

Sound Of Music Star Heather Menzies Urich Dies Aged 68

Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos

Tiwa Savage And Wizkid Hug Tightly On Stage (Photo)

Olu Jacobs Joins Instagram At 75

Oritsefemi Promises 4Reign A Video Shoot For Calling His Name In His Song

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *