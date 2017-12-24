Lady Burns To Death Just After Returning From Church | Photo

A deadly fire incident has claimed the life of a young Nigerian woman in Delta state leaving many people in shock.

Many in Agoloma community in Patani Local Government Area of Delta State penultimate Thursday were thrown into a state of confusion after a woman identified as Bridget Sampou Oyindoubra died in shocking fire incident that started at midnight.

According to Newtelegraph, the fire started shortly after Bridget returned from an end of the year prayer meeting in her church.

Upon returning home, Bridget immediately went to bed and locked the door to her apartment.

A source said the fire may have been triggered by fuel the deceased stored in her apartment.

”The neighbours poured sand and water into the fire to stop it from engulfing the apartment, but their intervention could not stop the inferno,” said a source.

Bridget was said to have attempted to crawl out of her room to no avail.

A friend of the deceased, Agoinzov Nkemluv, moruning her passing on Facebook page said: ”RIP Bridget, we miss you. Just burnt to death in her house an hour ago.”