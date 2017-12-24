‘Lagos is The Biggest Destination For Business Tourists in West Africa’- Steve Ayorinde

As the third annual edition of One Lagos Fiesta takes off today December 24, 2017, Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy Mr Steve Ayorinde has revealed that the state is the biggest destination for business tourism on the West African subregion.

He made this comment while having a tweetchat with NET leading up to the kickoff of OLF that will span eight days from Christmas Eve and end in a grand finale on New Year’s Eve. The fiesta holds simultaneously in five different locations in Lagos: Agege, Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu and Victoria Island.

‘Unarguably, in its third edition, the #1LagosFiesta is Africa’s biggest musical event considering its sheer size, A-list musicians involved, crowd attendance as well as the huge business opportunities that it provides’, Commissioner Ayorinde said.

He added that only Cairo and Johannesburg are head of Lagos on the entire continent. The eight-day One Lagos Fiesta is the largest continuous and simultaneous series of concerts anywhere in Africa.

Over hundred artistes are expected to perform at different locations and will entertain an estimated ten million Lagos residents and tourists during the week. Among them are Olamide, Davido, King Sunny Ade, Adewale Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, Humble Smith, Small Doctor, Ras Kimono, Pasuma and several others.

Mr Ayorinde also added that One Lagos Fiesta is one of the campaign promises of the Ambode administration to create economic prosperity for its citizens through the T.H.E.S.E. project (Tourism, Hospitality, Entertainment, Sports for Excellence).

The entire series of OLF events are free to attend and will take place at the following venues: Agege Stadium, Badagry Grammar School, Ikorodu Town Hall, Bar Beach the Epe-Marina Beachfront; while the cross-over night of December 31st into the New Year will hold at Eko Atlantic City.

