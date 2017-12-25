Entertainment

“I Love You Bro” — Davido To Wizkid For Bringing Him Out On Stage At His Concert

Davido has finally reacted to Wizkid bringing him on stage to perform together at his Sold-out concert that went down at Eko Hotels in Lagos.

The DMW Boss shared a video of the moment when they all came out on Stage at Wizkid’s concert, with the overexcited crowd cheering them up!

Davido noted he loves the Star Boy.. He wrote on his Instagram page; “2 KINGS ONE KINGDOM ! Congrats @wizkidayo LOVE U BRO ! See y’all on the 27TH !! 30BG”

…and then Wizkid replied; “Nuff Love forever my bro. 27th shut down!”

Source: Nairaland


