A Christmas surprise hit the music industry and Nigerians as a whole With the duo performance of Top Nigerian music rivals, Davido and Wizkid.

While we all are still obsessed with the rift between Davido and Wizkid, which seems to be over, the DMW boss has made a comment to his new bond with Wizkid.

Davido posted the video of the epic moment with caption;

l2 KINGS ONE KINGDOM ! Congrats @wizkidayo LOVE U BRO ! See y’all on the 27TH !! 30BG

source: Instagram