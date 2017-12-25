Entertainment

Mad Over Changed My Entire Life – Runtown

Singer, Douglas Jack Agu, wouldn’t forget the year 2017 in a hurry. According to him, it was the year his entire life started to change.

Even though the singer had other hit songs before putting out the song, Mad Over You, he said that song actually launched him to greater heights. He told Sunday Scoop, “Even while recording the song, I knew it would be a very big song.

But to be honest, I never thought that it would be as big as it eventually became. Immediately after the song dropped, everything changed. Everybody seemed to like the song, and it was played everywhere. I started getting calls from all around the world to perform the song and people were very emotional about it.

All the songs I released after Mad Over You have also done very well, and the future looks even brighter.”

Gushing about his son, Zamar, Runtown said, “My son is one of the best things that have happened in my life. His birth opened a new chapter in my life, and anytime I look at his face, I feel indescribable joy and excitement.”

On if he may be getting married to his baby mama, Selena Leath, anytime soon, the singer simply said, “Nobody knows what the future holds, but right now, I’m concentrating on my career.”

Source: Naijaloaded


