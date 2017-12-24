Meet Actor Yul Edochie’s family, His wife and their lovely kids (Photos)

Yul Edochie, born Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie, 7 January 1982, is a Nigerian actor, named after popular Russian actor Yul Brynner.

He is the last son of veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie.



Yul Edochie is happily married and has 2 sons and a daughter. He got married to his wife, May Aligwe Edochie in 2004 (13years ago)

In an interview with Goldenpearlmedia, Yul was asked why his wife Mrs. May Edochie, always seem to be hiding her face from the media’s paparazzi, Yul had this to say;

“My wife is not an actress, she’s not into show business, she’s a computer engineer, also a business woman, she’s not into the whole paparazzi spotlight thing, its her lifestyle. So, she can’t be in the media eyes.”

Here are photos of his family;



Meanwhile, Mrs. Josephine Edochie, wife and mother to celebrated Nollywood actors, Peter Edochie and Yul Edochie respectively has never been one to be in the limelight despite being surrounded by popular celebrities.

Most Nigerians have longed to see what she looks like.



Last week, Yul, who now doubles as a politician took to his social media page to show off his beautiful mother, showering encomiums on her.

Sharing the above photos with her, he wrote:

Thank you mum!

What would I have been without you?

Thank you so much mum!

Ozo Eze Dike 1 of Nteje!

King and Great man of Nteje.

All thanks to God Almighty, to my parents, my mum, my family, my brothers and sister, to my fans and friends, to my campaign team and well wishers.

Thank you Uncle I.k Edochie.

Special thanks to my brother @okonkwoemeka_k Chiejina Onye rika Nne, Engr Chike Ubboe, Emeka Bakassi, Obez and Tudor.

Thank you all.

God bless you.

If you love me please say a prayer for my mum and wish her well.

Words cannot express how I feel.

Thank you mum.

From my birth you always told everyone that I am a special child.

And taught me to fear no one but God.

You taught me that there are no impossibilities, ‘if you can think it you can achieve it. Pray about it and move and keep moving. With God you are unstoppable’.

Even when no one else believes in me, you would say “he is special, leave him, God is with him”.

Thank you mum.

May the Almighty God continue to bless you and keep you healthy for me.

Many more happy years for you mum.

-Gistreel