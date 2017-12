Mercy Aigbe and her kids put on their dancing shoes in celebration of the holiday seasons.

The actress, her teenage daughter, Michelle and her only son, Juwon had a mini family dance routine, dressed in their pajamas.

Mercy and her children danced to a couple of Carol songs and Juwon showed off his energetic, acrobatic dance to the camera.

The soon-to-be 40 year old actress shared the video with adorable photos of her family.

