Miss Nigeria 2017: Mildred Peace Ehiguese becomes the 41st Miss Nigeria

It was a night of mixed emotions as Mildred Ehiguese representing Adamawa State emerged Miss Nigeria 2017.

The 24-year old beauty beat 36 other contestants to wear the coveted crown at the grand finale which also doubled as celebration of the Miss Nigeria 60th Anniversary.

Emerging first runner up was 24-year old Rita Chinedu representing Delta State and second-runner up was 21-year old Benjamin Anne Ufomanefe representing Ondo State.

Seven other contestants who made it to top ten in the semi-final round of the competition were Miss Edo – Sarah Eghoghon Ifidon, Miss Bayelsa -Alfred Deborah, Miss Ekiti – Bolarinde Damilola Rebecca, Miss Akwa Ibom – Annalisa John Umanah, Miss Ogun – Tolulope Mary Ayanfalu, Miss Bauchi – Pare Ruth and Miss Ebonyi – Ezinne Emelda Agbom.

Performing at the event were 2face Idibia, Jennifer Eliogu, Mayorkun and Lala Akindoju who was also a co-host at the grand-finale alongside Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Olive Emodi and Bovi.

Judging at the event were Chioma Ude, Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Olajumoke Adenowo, Yemi Keri, Noble Igwe, Ishaya Bako, Adebola Williams, Enyinna Nwigwe, Tara Fela Durotoye, Odio Oseni, Juli Donli and former beauty queen Helen Prest-Ajayi.

The newly-crowned queen was rewarded with a car by GAC Motors amongst other exciting prizes.

Another highlight of the night was the award for best model by Joan Okorodudu of Isis Models South Africa which was won by Miss Ekiti and came with the prize of a camera and a modelling contract in Johannesburg.

