Music is my focus, not rivalry – Wizkid

 

Popstar, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, is unarguably one of the biggest pop stars to have come out of Africa. His many hit songs and awards actually lend credence to this fact. However, the Daddy Yo singer has also been dogged by talks of rivalry between him and another top artiste, Davido.

Speaking about the issue with Sunday Scoop, Wizkid said, “I don’t dwell on things like that. Music is my focus, not rivalry. It’s all about making good music for me, and I believe that the sky is wide enough for all to fly. This year has been very great for me and I am thankful to God and all my fans. I have been very busy and it has been a roller-coaster for me. I don’t take it for granted, and I will always put my best into all that I do. It is about showcasing Nigeria to the world in the proper light, and I am glad that there is now more focus on African music. There are indeed a lot of talents out here.”

On what prompted his visit to his old neighbourhood in Surulere, Lagos, earlier in the year, he said, “I am a Surulere boy through and through. That is my identity and I’m proud of where I come from. I went back to the hood to see my people and to spread some love. I have spent the most part of this year travelling, so when I had the opportunity to mingle with my people, I took it.”

The singer also stated that he was humbled by his recognition as the Best International Act by the Music of Black Origin award in England. “I see that award as a win for Africa. It is a special and humbling one for me and my fans,” he said.

