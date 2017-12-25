‘Music is my focus, not rivalry – Wizkid addresses rivalry with Davido

Nigeria’s and arguably Africa’s biggest music export of the moment, Wizkid, addressed the rivalry between him and industry colleague Davidoin a new interview he granted Sunday Scoop.
The singer who thanked God and his fans for making 2017 a memorable year for him, said;
“I don’t dwell on things like that. Music is my focus, not rivalry. It’s all about making good music for me, and I believe that the sky is wide enough for all to fly. This year has been very great for me and I am thankful to God and all my fans. I have been very busy and it has been a roller-coaster for me.
I don’t take it for granted, and I will always put my best into all that I do. It is about showcasing Nigeria to the world in the proper light, and I am glad that there is now more focus on African music. There are indeed a lot of talents out here.”