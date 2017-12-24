Nasarawa State deploys 5,000 police ahead of Christmas celebration

The Nasarawa State Police Command has deployed at least 5,000 officers to strategic areas across the 13 local government areas and 18 development areas of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bello Ahmed, said this during a press briefing on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa State, adding that the command had already made adequate security arrangements aimed at curtailing threats to law and order in the state.

He said, “These officers will be used for rigorous visibility patrol and extensive surveillance in towns and highways, provision of security to places of worship and recreation centres to ensure public safety during the celebration.”

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Police Command is putting over 3,000 of its officers and men on duty to maintain security during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Beseng Gwana, on Saturday, told journalists at the police headquarters in Katsina that his officers would also work in conjunction with other security agencies to ensure a crime-free celebration.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )