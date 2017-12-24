It Has Never Occurred To Me To Reduce My Bum – Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph who is known for her pronounced backside revealed that it has not been easy dealing with the advances she has been getting from men because of her bum.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, she said

“When it comes to my body, it has not been easy with the advances I get from men because of my bum. It has not been easy at all. It makes me wonder if it is a problem having a big bum or a killer figure”.

Moving on, she also discarded any idea about reducing her bum. According to her, it has never occurred to her to reduce her bum. See what she said about this below

“It has never occurred to me to reduce my bum. No, why will I do that? Reducing my bum will be me mocking God for what He has blessed me with. I can’t even add weight because if I do, my bum would become massive. People pay to make their bum big, why would I reduce the natural one God gave me for free? Please leave my bum, it’s from God, undiluted.”

When asked if she is in a relationship, she said

“I am in a relationship but my boyfriend is not in the entertainment industry, I would say that our meeting was a miraculous one.”

source: Punch