Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th December

Punch

We can no longer laugh with Buhari -El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has admitted that he and some other people he did not name can no longer be laughing with President Muhammadu Buhari as they were doing when they were in opposition.

Vanguard

2019: Wike gives condition to accept 2nd term endorsements 

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike says he would acknowledge the wave of endorsements for a second tenure by different Rivers State interest groups only when he has the assurance that those endorsing would defend their votes in 2019.

The Nation

Trump: Nigerians live in huts, Haitians ‘all have AIDS’

How much regard does President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA) have for Nigerians?

Tribune

Fuel scarcity: We are sorry,  APC begs Nigerians 

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress has apologised to Nigerians over the acute fuel scarcity in the  country.

Leadership

Speech By The Hon. Minister Of Information And Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, At The Launch Of The Anti-Corruption Situation Room In Abuja On Tuesday

Good morning distinguished ladies and gentlemen. It is my pleasure to be here with you on this occasion of the launch of the Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR).

Daily Trust

Reps recommend new CP for Kano to tame Ganduje, Kwankwaso feud

A House of Representatives panel has indicted the Kano State Police Command of being partisan in dealing with the supporters of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Guardian

Fuel sells at N200 per litre in Lagos, as NNPC intensifies fuel distribution

Against the backdrop of the ongoing fuel scarcity, the prices have skyrocketed as petrol is currently selling at N200 per litre in Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Daily Times

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC to flood market with petroleum products 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it is intensifying efforts to flood the market with petrol and other products to ease scarcity pervading the country.

Thisday

Buhari: Better Days Ahead

In spite of the current challenges confronting the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is convinced that better days lie ahead.

The Sun

Ekiti LG poll: PDP win all 16 LGAs

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has won in all the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Ekiti State in Saturday’s election into Chairmanship and Councillorship seats keenly contested for by five politically parties in the state. The parties included Action Democratic Party, (ADP), National Democratic Liberty Party, (NDLP), Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Party of Nigeria, (PPN) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).


Tags

You may also like

NSCDC deploys Bayelsa Commandant to Benue State

How Lady Landed In KiriKiri Prison After Refusing To Have s*x With Police Officer

Truck transporting iron gates kills newly married lecturer in Abia state (Graphic Photos)

Fuel Scarcity: Ben Murray Bruce Complains Of Low Patronage In His Cinema

IGP orders the commencement of stop and search in Nigeria

Heartbreaking Story Of Ex-Arsenal Star, Emmanuel Eboue Who Now Sleeps On A Friend’s Floor.

Fuel Scarcity: We Can No Longer Import And Sell Fuel At N145/Litre- Marketers

“Cheap Thing, All You Do Is Sleep With Rich Guys” – Fan Blast Toke Makinwa

I sold my kidney for N15m in Malaysia because of poverty- Young Nigerian man narrates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *