Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th December

Punch
We can no longer laugh with Buhari -El-Rufai
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has admitted that he and some other people he did not name can no longer be laughing with President Muhammadu Buhari as they were doing when they were in opposition.
Vanguard
2019: Wike gives condition to accept 2nd term endorsements
GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike says he would acknowledge the wave of endorsements for a second tenure by different Rivers State interest groups only when he has the assurance that those endorsing would defend their votes in 2019.
The Nation
Trump: Nigerians live in huts, Haitians ‘all have AIDS’
How much regard does President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA) have for Nigerians?
Tribune
Fuel scarcity: We are sorry, APC begs Nigerians
The leadership of the All Progressives Congress has apologised to Nigerians over the acute fuel scarcity in the country.
Leadership
Speech By The Hon. Minister Of Information And Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, At The Launch Of The Anti-Corruption Situation Room In Abuja On Tuesday
Good morning distinguished ladies and gentlemen. It is my pleasure to be here with you on this occasion of the launch of the Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR).
Daily Trust
Reps recommend new CP for Kano to tame Ganduje, Kwankwaso feud
A House of Representatives panel has indicted the Kano State Police Command of being partisan in dealing with the supporters of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.
Guardian
Fuel sells at N200 per litre in Lagos, as NNPC intensifies fuel distribution
Against the backdrop of the ongoing fuel scarcity, the prices have skyrocketed as petrol is currently selling at N200 per litre in Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Daily Times
Fuel Scarcity: NNPC to flood market with petroleum products
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it is intensifying efforts to flood the market with petrol and other products to ease scarcity pervading the country.
Thisday
Buhari: Better Days Ahead
In spite of the current challenges confronting the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is convinced that better days lie ahead.
The Sun
Ekiti LG poll: PDP win all 16 LGAs
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has won in all the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Ekiti State in Saturday’s election into Chairmanship and Councillorship seats keenly contested for by five politically parties in the state. The parties included Action Democratic Party, (ADP), National Democratic Liberty Party, (NDLP), Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Party of Nigeria, (PPN) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).