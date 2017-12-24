Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th December

Punch

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has admitted that he and some other people he did not name can no longer be laughing with President Muhammadu Buhari as they were doing when they were in opposition.

Vanguard

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike says he would acknowledge the wave of endorsements for a second tenure by different Rivers State interest groups only when he has the assurance that those endorsing would defend their votes in 2019.

The Nation

Trump: Nigerians live in huts, Haitians ‘all have AIDS’ How much regard does President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA) have for Nigerians?

Tribune

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress has apologised to Nigerians over the acute fuel scarcity in the country.

Leadership

Good morning distinguished ladies and gentlemen. It is my pleasure to be here with you on this occasion of the launch of the Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR).

Daily Trust

A House of Representatives panel has indicted the Kano State Police Command of being partisan in dealing with the supporters of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Guardian

Fuel sells at N200 per litre in Lagos, as NNPC intensifies fuel distribution Against the backdrop of the ongoing fuel scarcity, the prices have skyrocketed as petrol is currently selling at N200 per litre in Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). Daily Times Fuel Scarcity: NNPC to flood market with petroleum products

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it is intensifying efforts to flood the market with petrol and other products to ease scarcity pervading the country.

Thisday

In spite of the current challenges confronting the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is convinced that better days lie ahead.