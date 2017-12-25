Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th December

Punch

A burglar, Abubakar Mohammed, who broke into the Sokoto residence of a Special Adviser to the Vice-President, Dr. Balkisu Sa’idu, has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

Vanguard

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has filed a fraud charge against Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, alias Innoson, his company Innoson Nigeria Limited and his brother, Charles Chukwuma.

Thisday

As Nigerians face a bleak Christmas characterised by fuels shortages, soaring transportation and food prices, and their inability to even travel to their country homes to spend the season with their loved ones, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday broke his silence on the crisis and expressed his regret over the harrowing situation. He also expressed sympathy with Nigerians.

The Sun

Nwachukwu Egbochuku is a retired Commissioner of Police. He retired from the police 12 years ago. In this interview, he spoke on the move to scrap the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), just as he gave thumbs up to the IG of police for his commitment to security issues in Nigeria and also spoke on other policing issues.

Daily Times

THE Presidency has taken to task the Supreme Council for Sharia, which had accused President Muhammadu Buhari of letting down Muslims by his alleged failure to attend the emergency summit of Organization of Islamic States (OIC) called by Turkey to discuss the US declaration of Jerusalem as the official Capital of Israel.

Guardian

President Muhammadu Buhari spoke for the first time yesterday on the excruciating nationwide fuel scarcity, expressing his sympathy for Nigerians who are enduring weeks of needless queues at filling stations. In a statement personally signed by him and posted on his twitter handle, @Mbuhari #FuelScarcity, he said the development was regrettabl

Leadership

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed that it spent over N9.6 billion on education development projects in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in 2017.

Daily Trust

There is growing public concern over the widespread circulation of dirty and mutilated naira notes in the country. Almost all denominations of the naira currently in circulation have a large percentage of torn or dirty element. When customers approach banks to exchange bad naira notes for new and clean ones, such requests are usually turned down by most commercial banks, saying that new naira notes are not available

Tribune

The 2017 Christmas celebration will be an unforgettable one for little Master Nengi Jaja as he landed for himself a N40-million Scholarship of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for his musical talent.

The Nation

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that he will never betray the trust reposed in him by Nigerian masses to please his children or relations.