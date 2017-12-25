News, Trending

Nine soldiers killed in another ambush

The Congolese military has confirmed that nine soldiers were killed in two ambushes by a suspected rebel militia group in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s troubled east.

“The army recorded a loss of nine soldiers in two ambushes in the Baraka operational zone” in the South Kivu province, a unnamed military official told AFP.

A lieutenant was killed on Sunday in the village Lweba, seven kilometres (four miles) from the Baraka district, the official added.

The other deaths came in an attack two days earlier.

“Our hospital received the bodies of eight soldiers killed by bullets on Friday,” an official at a hospital in Lulimba, a village 60 kilometres south of Baraka, told AFP.

The military official accused the Mai-Mai militia of being responsible for both attacks, adding that DR Congo’s army lost “important material”.

Source : ( AFP )


