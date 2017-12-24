NNPC promise to end fuel scarcity

The Group director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru has promised Nigerians that fuel scarcity will soon come to an end.
He said, the oil marketers were responsible for the oil scarcity in the country because they are hoarding the product from suppliers.
GMD of @NNPCGroup, @DrMKBaru speaks on the fuel situation: I'm reassuring Nigerians that we have over 20 days petrol sufficiency. Queues will be resolved soon, as distribution intensifies. There are challenges with marketers hoarding, that is being dealt with as well. pic.twitter.com/utaRiq4bb2
— Govt of Nigeria (@AsoRock) December 23, 2017