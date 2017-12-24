News, Trending

NNPC promise to end fuel scarcity

The Group director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru has promised Nigerians that fuel scarcity will soon come to an end.

He said, the oil marketers were responsible for the oil scarcity in the country because they are hoarding the product from suppliers.

 


