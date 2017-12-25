No MORE BEEF!! Wizkid Invites Davido On Stage As They Both Performed FIA At His Concert (Watch Video)

Wizkid just did the most amazing thing in the history of musical concerts in Nigeria.

He just invited his ‘Music Rivalry’ Davido, on stage as they both performed Davido’s recent hit single, FIA .

We all know that, he’s currently hosting his concert “Wizkid Live In Concert” at the popular Eko hotel in Lagos and it’s really a blast to behold.

The likes of Tiwa savage was also there to grace the occasion. To also include, Wizkid just signed a random boy from the audience with a 10Million Naira contract attached. I guess this year ended well for Wizkid.

Check out the Videos below.

Video 1

Video 2

Source: Naijaloaded